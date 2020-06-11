Letter: Police officer's injuries and lives unimportant to Democrats

During the protests across the country to the killing of George Floyd, 290 New York City Police Officers and 130 Chicago Police Officers, and dozens of others across the country, were injured from being hit with bottles, bricks, rocks, Molotov cocktails, etc. A federal officer in Oakland was shot and killed in a drive by shooting. A Las Vegas Police Officer was shot in the head and his family says he will be on a ventilator for the rest of his life. Where is the sympathy and national mourning for them by Reverend Sharpton? Where is the condemnation from Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Joe Biden? How many police officer injuries and deaths were warranted by protesting to Floyd's death? The vast majority of officers who risk their lives everyday are good people, think about your own community's officers. What memorial will be erected to honor the officers injured and killed during the protests? What Democrats are proposing legislation to rebuild the hundreds of businesses looted and destroyed by protesters?
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
