Letter: POLICE OFFICERS
THANK YOU OFFICER

The week of May 9-15 2021 is National Law Enforcement Week. In honor of

those law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

Its purpose is to spread good will and educate the public about the

professionalism of all law enforcement agencies, and to honor those who

made the ultimate sacrifice. To date 22611 officers have been killed and their names are engraved on the National L E Officers Memorial in Wash DC.?

The New York City Police Dept has lost the

most officers with 954 deaths. The state of Texas holds the record with 2046

officers killed It is said when a law enforcement officer is killed not only does the agency lose a treasured resource but the entire country loses as well. These

numbers are staggering, but don't even come close to measuring or help in understanding the level of violence on American streets or the challenges facing law enforcement on a daily basis.

Thank you officer for keeping us safe.

Thomas McGorray

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

