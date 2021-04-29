Letter: Police reaction

Sunday Arizona Daily Star April 25, Nation section: 1 verdict, 6 police killings in 24 hours.
What if Officers carried mace and used it first before their gun. Mace spray is advertised to go 12 feet, well out of range of the 16 year old girl with a steak knife in Ohio; the guy in N.C. trying to escape a warrant; the guy in Mass who claimed to have a bomb; the Texas neighborhood tiff gone bad plus the shooting of a man on a bus; a guy in CA with a metal bar who was car bashing. Only one 1 had a gun but all 6 died. Maybe it's time for some training in other capture ways, maybe the baton?
Lenna Burnham
Oro Valley
