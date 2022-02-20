 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Police Reform
Why is crime out of hand in most US cities? No support from all local officials. From my experience as a police officer no situation or investigation is without some mistakes. After any major event, some group will diskette the Officers action, and try to nail them to cross. They will try try to convict them of a crime or civil action. Remember, no investigation is without a mistake. Culture demands that a Police Officer’s action must be perfect . It can’t happen.

If you want to reduce crime, give Police Officers some slack. As of now the Police are only reactive. Support them and let them go back to be ing proactive. Today being proactive is only trouble. Support them and crime will be reduced. Remember that most are good people, but are human. If an error is troubling, let the civil process take over and administrative action taken.

Robert Brandt

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

