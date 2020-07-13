Letter: Police Reform
Letter: Police Reform

I'm a car guy who has always had fast cars and a bit of a lead foot so, now and then, I have been pulled over to discuss how fast I was going. The officers were always professional but I have noticed that as the years went by they became more wary and impersonal; there was a tension that both of us felt that didn't used to be there. I think I know one reason why.

Growing up in Tucson in the 50s and 60s many people owned guns; they used them to hunt and that was it. Then thanks to the fear stoked by the NRA/ firearms industry people acquired guns whose only purpose was to kill other human beings. Now anytime a cop answers a call they must be ready to encounter someone with a piece of military hardware that can pump out 30 deadly rounds as fast as the trigger can be pulled. Since society refuses to deal with this situation, police " reform " will not be productive.

Peter Kasper

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

