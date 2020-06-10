Letter: Police reforms
Talk of police reforms through the nationwide George Floyd protests are getting heard and many at a local government level are pushing for such reforms. It's not a question if it will get to Tucson but a question of when. It is inevitable and we must do our part and prepare to answer such a question in our community. What will such reforms look like in Tucson? That must be pushed to our local government so we can prepare. Seeing many ideas, this one might be the best one and most interesting to push.

We will reconstruct police to what people believe to be more reasonable. When you go to the doctors, you go to specific doctors, like a dentist or neurologist. You wouldn't want to visit a doctor who has to jumble all these complex ideas and try to apply them to you. Same could go for the police; law enforcement could be split to individual manners and specializations. Instead of having police officers jumble all these ideas.

Ernesto Carranza

East side

