 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Police Resisting Covid Mandates
View Comments

Letter: Police Resisting Covid Mandates

  • Comments

The police in this country take justifiable pride in their "Protect and Serve" role in American life. I can't see the Police Union's efforts around the country to fight Vaccine mandates as Serving or Protecting anybody, especially the police.

Covid-19 has killed about ten times more police in the last 18 months than gun violence has. The best way to stop these senseless deaths is with the various vaccines. The police can't claim they are protecting or serving anyone if they are not only signing up for a death cult but exposing the public to avoidable sickness and death.

Graeme Williams

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News