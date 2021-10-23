Letter: Police Resisting Covid Mandates

The police in this country take justifiable pride in their "Protect and Serve" role in American life. I can't see the Police Union's efforts around the country to fight Vaccine mandates as Serving or Protecting anybody, especially the police.
Covid-19 has killed about ten times more police in the last 18 months than gun violence has. The best way to stop these senseless deaths is with the various vaccines. The police can't claim they are protecting or serving anyone if they are not only signing up for a death cult but exposing the public to avoidable sickness and death.
Graeme Williams
Southeast side
