Letter: Police Unions Support of Trump

I have no issue with unions supporting presidential candidates (President Earned Police Union’s Support), including police unions. However, Ms. Murphy’s letter leave two items unanswered.
Firstly, how do police unions justify support for a “law and order” president who constantly breaks the law?
Secondly, who are people of color to “believe and trust” in American cities regarding local law enforcement? It cannot be many police departments throughout the country--- and this has been true for too many years. People of color can begin to “believe and trust” police departments when it is no longer necessary to have “the talk” that has occurred for too many years.
Craig Whaley
Northwest side
