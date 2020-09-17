 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Police Unions Support of Trump
View Comments

Letter: Police Unions Support of Trump

I have no issue with unions supporting presidential candidates (President Earned Police Union’s Support), including police unions. However, Ms. Murphy’s letter leave two items unanswered.

Firstly, how do police unions justify support for a “law and order” president who constantly breaks the law?

Secondly, who are people of color to “believe and trust” in American cities regarding local law enforcement? It cannot be many police departments throughout the country--- and this has been true for too many years. People of color can begin to “believe and trust” police departments when it is no longer necessary to have “the talk” that has occurred for too many years.

Craig Whaley

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News