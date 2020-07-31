Letter: Police Use of Rubber Bullets

As a cop I had rocks and bottles thrown at me and some hit me, causing pain and minor injury but I never took out my handgun and fired indiscriminately into a crowd in response. Police use of rubber bullets should end now. A rubber bullet is designed to keep separation between a crowd and the officers or to disable a violent individual. But using a rubber bullet for crowd control is dangerous and should be prohibited. A pitched fastball can get up to 150 feet per second and rubber bullets are fired at from 200 – 300 feet per second. Police no longer use K-9’s or water jets from fire hoses for crowd control and rubber bullets should be in this same category. About 3% of people shot with a rubber bullet die and about 15% suffer real disabling permanent injury. Umpires eject pitchers who throw at batters and all Chiefs should ban and fire any officer who fires a rubber bullet in a crowd control situation.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
