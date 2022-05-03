 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Policies like Medicare negotiation threaten research

During former President Obama’s recent White House visit, Vice President Harris stated that Medicare negotiation could benefit many Americans. And, frankly, I disagree.

When I caught COVID-19, I hoped it would be a mild case. I had to be intubated for weeks on end before my body could breathe again on its own.

I’m my family’s only breadwinner, and while I was in the hospital, my family had no way to pay the bills. Even though I am now healthy again, we are still trying to get back on our feet and recover from that immense financial strain.

Now, I find myself wondering why Congress is considering measures that would make it harder for pharmaceutical researchers to create future treatment options. Policies like Medicare negotiation threaten to constrict research and development, meaning that we could have fewer medications available. Who knows, if a policy like this had been in place a year ago, we may not have found a COVID-19 vaccine!

Javier Herrera

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

