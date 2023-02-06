Your Bloomberg columnist presents the typical one sided view, blaming the police. So let’s look at some similarities. The cities are different, the training is different, the causes are different, the races of offenders are different, etc. So what is the one consistent thing. In every case regardless of race, location or offense the ultimate loser resisted. The respect for authority has gone. A ninth grader defies the teacher, police get gunned down, referees get beaten. Those who obey the authorities live to plead their case. There is no room for criminal actions by police and they must be held accountable. But Newton’s law says that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. Let’s see a little balance from our editorials