Letter: Policy matters
I am not fond of President Trump's personality but I do believe in many of his policies: Lower taxes, fewer regulations to boost business, belief in free markets, fully funding the police, bringing home the troops from the Middle East, fair trade deals like USMCA, school choice, freedom of religion and a strong military.

A Biden/Harris/Kelly win may mean higher taxes, open borders, more federal regulation and control over our lives, leaning toward socialism, reparations, defunding the police, going easy on looters and rioters, easing up on Iran and China, altering the structure of our government by adding seats to the Supreme Court, adding Washington DC and Puerto Rico as states and decreasing defense spending.

In my view, policies are more important than personalities. My votes go to Trump and McSally.

Jerry Bouwens

Northeast Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

