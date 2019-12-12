At last we are nearing the end of the Democratic parties quest to impeach President Trump. They have called for impeachment since the day President Trump took office. The endless hearings put on by the Democrats represent the longest and best funded political advertising campaign in the history of the country. This campaign has been 100% funded by your tax dollars and the democrat-heavy “news” media. All to impeach a president despised by most of the democrats in congress, intrenched government elite, and in general all never Trumpers. All to convince enough independents and republicans to join the democrats to show this is a bi-partisan effort. Really!!!
Thankfully, the three-year long campaign has allowed me to become more familiar with cable and streaming TV services. They provide non-political movies and series that are much more relaxing and informative than the continuous coverage of this political advertising campaign.
Cal Rooker
Northwest side
