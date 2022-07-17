Letter: Political ads a barometer of decency

In a famous 1954 hearing, lawyer Joseph Welch asked Sen. Joseph McCarthy "at long last, have you left no sense of decency?" The same question could be posed to Republican candidates running ads showing themselves using, holding, and firing assault and other weapons. We saw Jim Lamon in a wild west shootout, firing at Biden, Pelosi and Mark Kelly. There's Karrin Robson and Blake Masters shooting and glorifying assault weapons of carnage. My personal favorite - Jerone Davis - a Black candidate shown leveling his AR at a group of supposed Democrats coming for him, dressed in full KKK garb. After all the recent and past gun violence, the heartbreaking testimony of children who survived Uvalde, what kind of person could possibly think these gun- glorifying, violence-endorsing ads are ok? They are despicable. I think these ads show that the candidates they represent are depraved, incredibly callous, and truly devoid of decency.