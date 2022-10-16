 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Political Ads: lies and stories

I am tired of the lies and stories political ads spew forth. We are told that today’s inflation arises from the Covid Relief Bill passed by Congress and signed by President Biden in March, 2021; yet, Republicans overlook the $3.1 trillion they injected into the economy in 2020. Since the CARES Act was passed in March 2020, the prices of commodities escalated steadily throughout the year; by the end of 2020, lumber was up over 180%, copper 60%, and oil more than 200%. The average price of a house went from less than $280K to more than $300K. No, Joe Biden didn’t cause inflation, it was already in the works. And, no, the Inflation Reduction Act does not raise taxes on those making $75,000 a year. (Read it.) Shouldn’t people get their information from reliable sources, not from political ads?

John Prugh

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

