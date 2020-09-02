 Skip to main content
Letter: Political ads
I love the new ad the Republicans are showing where Joe Biden is driving super cool cars, having a ball, being full of life and energy. I am sure this is not what was intended, but it is really fun to watch and whatever the announcer is saying is mainly ignored or so far in the background all I see is a vigorous man driving super cool cars.

Bette Richards

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

