Letter: Political ads

Soon we will be inundated by a deluge of political ads everywhere. Which ones do we trust? None of them. Zero. Nada. All political ads are skewed whether the person is running for POTUS or local office or anything in between. Some are “doctored,” that is they are edited to give a lying and false impression that the Candidate is “good” and the Opponent is “bad” (the Republican Party dirty tricks department does a lot of “doctoring” ads). There are local agencies that print impartial views on propositions and candidates. This is where you can find out how things really are.
Flora Frederick
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
