Letter: Political Ads

Dear Editor,

I am sick and very tired of the political ads on television saying I should be fearful of immigrants crossing the southern border. Am I supposed to be fearful of these individuals as they might rip me off, take my job, or, God for forbid, try to harm me? I have not heard of an immigrant committing a mass shooting. Instead, I want to hear how a candidate is going to protect me from my fellow Americans who may kill me and many others at one time in my place of worship, my market, my hospital, my school, or elsewhere. Do promise me that and then I may consider giving you my vote!

Frank J. Perez

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

