Letter: Political Advertising Wrong on Kelly

Political advertising is the bane of our democracy. We want free speech, but as Mark Twain said, there are lies and damn lies. The political ad from Citizens for Sanity in today’s Star is one of those.

True, our country faces an epidemic of deaths from drug abuse. That has nothing to do with Mark Kelly and Joe Biden’s “open border policies.” In fact they do not favor “open borders.” Kelly has said the border “is a mess.” He has repeatedly sought successfully to tighten Border Security forces, and moved the Biden Administration to close border barrier gaps at Morelos Dam in Yuma.

The ad suggests Kelly’s “radical policies” put children in “grave danger.” But border security is just one part of the problem. One has to wonder what else causes these terrible deaths: the state of West Virginia had the highest rate of all.

We must protect ourselves from the paid advertising of Citizens For Sanity.

Beware.

Richard Kopp

Chair, Sun City Oro Valley Democratic Club

Richard Kopp

North side