Letter: Political Bias Divides America
Letter: Political Bias Divides America

LA Times columnist Doyle McManus' June 22 article, "Why Republicans are not condemning political violence," is a biased hit job. McManus focuses almost exclusively on one event, the January 6 Capitol riot. This is what McManus either completely ignores or dismisses as not important.

The Bernie Sanders supporter's armed attack on a Republican softball game practice, which put Republican Steve Scalise in the hospital in critical condition. The Democrat neighbor's attack of Republican Rand Paul which put him in the hospital with six broken ribs. Democrat Maxine Waters' call on demonstrators to get "more confrontational" with members of the Trump administration (they did). The continued explosive crime and riot violence in Democrat-run cities and states, all fueled by Defund the Police, Black Lives Matter, antifa, Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project.

All of this supported by and ignored by McManus and progressive Democrats. Shameful.

Steve Sollenberger

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

