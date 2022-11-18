Letter: Political Campaign advertising

AHHHH - a reprieve from political campaign advertising - YAY !!! At least for a little while (which will be all too short, no doubt).

Next campaign cycle PLEASE do NOT INSULT American public with the kinds of TV ads run during the 2022 mid-terms! We do NOT want to hear the misleading statements about candidates or candidates' words taken out of context or the nasty accusations we have been exposed to the last several election cycles. We DO want to hear (and read) directly from the candidates themselves ONLY - where he/she stands on the ISSUES, ONLY.