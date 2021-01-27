Letter: Political "Chutzpah"

Most of the House GOP, and many Republican Senators, oppose impeachment - but not because they disagree that Trump violated his oath of office. They aren’t arguing that he didn’t invite extremists to Washington (“will be wild”), that there wasn’t incendiary language (“kicking ass”, “trial by combat”, “fight like hell”) or that his speech incited his supporters to attack the Capitol.
Instead, the Republicans oppose impeachment because they are suddenly concerned about unity. This, from the same politicians who refused to recognize the election results and falsely claimed fraud because they were afraid of contradicting Donald. What “chutzpah.”
This purported party of accountability that rails against negotiating with or appeasing terrorists, now claims Trump shouldn’t be impeached because that would spur his supporters to commit more violence. Even Neville Chamberlain would be appalled.
During the attack, while Congress (including his VP) was under siege and at risk from the mob, Trump sat there watching TV without taking any action - essentially fiddling with his remote while Rome burned.
Bert Veenstra
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.