Letter: Political "Chutzpah"

Most House and Senate Republicans oppose an Impeachment Trial - but not because they disagree that Trump violated his oath of office. They aren’t arguing that he didn’t invite extremists , supported incendiary language (“kicking ass”, “trial-by-combat”), or incited his supporters to attack the Capitol (“fight like hell”). They don’t dispute that while Congress was under siege by the mob and at risk (“Hang Pence!”), Trump just watched on TV without taking any action, essentially fiddling with his remote while the Capitol burned.
Instead, they oppose impeachment because they are suddenly concerned about unity and the Constitution. This, from the same politicians who refused to recognize election results and falsely claimed fraud because they were afraid of contradicting Donald.
Initially, this party of accountability that rails against negotiating with or appeasing terrorists, claimed Trump shouldn’t be tried because that would spur his supporters to commit more violence. Now, after refusing to act before Trump left office, they claim it is too late to act. What “Chutzpah!”
Bert Veenstra
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.