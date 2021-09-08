Letter: Political competency

It's likely the AZ Star editorial staff hasn't even weighed nor considered the fact they're wrong. Maybe if Joe Biden, VP Harris, and your partisan comic Fitz are so right, everything should be hunky dory going forward. Well they're not to be. Biden messed up Afghanistan--badly. Biden messed up the southern border invasion--badly. Biden messed up everything he's touched. Yet the AZ Star daily extols the virtues of this Democratic incompetent politician. Political exile is the only remaining mechanism to return sanity to the US.
Kelly Sherwin
North side
