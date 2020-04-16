Letter: Political Cowardice

We Americans can only imagine the looks of stunned disbelief on the faces of Churchill, Ike, Monty, Patton, and MacArthur as our current Wartime President points at the military maps of Normandy and says, "You Brits, Canadians, and Aussies go on ahead. We Yanks'll be along in a couple of days once you've cleared the beaches. We'll be your back-up."
John E Irby
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
