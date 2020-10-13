Letter: Political Debate

I watched the political “Debatus Interruptus” on TV Tuesday night. The committee overseeing and presenting the future debates should tell the staffs of both candidates to inform their candidates that during the debate period when one candidate is allowed his two minute time to respond to a question, the microphone of the other candidate will be TURNED OFF allowing the designated speaker to present his views without disturbing and annoying interruption.
Beverly Rutter
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
