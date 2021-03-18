Letter: Political Drift and History

The GOP’s embracing of Trump has historical corollaries. There has been a connection between many far right dictators and the mental condition known as sociopathy (antisocial personality disorder). Augusto Pinochet was a sociopath and led Chile to a far right dictatorship that had many fascist characteristics. Mussolini was also a sociopath and ended up ruining Italy with his fascism and imperialism. Hitler was another sociopath and ruined Germany with his grandiose ideas, cruelty, imperialism, ruthlessness and fascism. Sociopaths are attracted to power positions and seem to favor fascism as a political tool. The GOP’s choosing of Trump, a sociopath, as the leader of the party, shows a dangerous drift towards a more fascist leaning party. Millions voted for Trump not knowing the historical significance and danger of doing so, nor that he was a sociopath. History is filled with lessons, if we only take the time to learn from them. Not doing so, has consequences.
Steve Rasmussen
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.