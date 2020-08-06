You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Political expression
Letter: Political expression

I am hesitant to engage with those who disagree with my political views. Having been demonized by the administration (Lock us up, disenfranchise us, etc.) a “liberal fascist” like myself sees no benefit. There is nothing I can say to change their minds.

Division, fear and hatred are not going to bring our nation through this time of crisis. Finding blame is going backwards. Above all, we must try to protect our constitution by standing up to voter suppression (defunding the Post Office, closing polling places, gerrymandering, changing election dates and not accepting election results) so that we all may have a voice in the leadership of this country.

Barbara Krasu

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

