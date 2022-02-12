 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: POLITICAL FUNERAL
Letter: POLITICAL FUNERAL

POLITICAL FUNERAL (A parody of Mark Anthony's famous speech)

Friends, Tucsonians, countrymen, lend me your ears;

I come to bury Trump, not to praise him.

The evil that men do lives after them;

The good is oft interred with their bones;

So let it be with Sir Donald. The noble Schumer

Hath told you Trump was obnoxious:

If it were so, it was possibly true,

So grievously hath Trump answer’d it.

Here, under leave of Pelosi and the rest–

Come I to speak of Trumps demise.

He hath brought forth the vacine

And many lives he did save

Did this in Trump seem obnoxious?

You all did see that on January 6th

Protesters marched on his behalf

I speak not to disprove what Schumer spoke,

But here I am to speak what I do know.

You all did vote for him once, not without cause:

What cause withholds you then, to mourn for him?

My thoughts are there in Mar-a-Lago with Sir Donald,

And I must pause till they come back to me.

Thomas McGorray

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

