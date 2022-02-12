Letter: POLITICAL FUNERAL

POLITICAL FUNERAL (A parody of Mark Anthony's famous speech)
Friends, Tucsonians, countrymen, lend me your ears;
I come to bury Trump, not to praise him.
The evil that men do lives after them;
The good is oft interred with their bones;
So let it be with Sir Donald. The noble Schumer
Hath told you Trump was obnoxious:
If it were so, it was possibly true,
So grievously hath Trump answer’d it.
Here, under leave of Pelosi and the rest–
Come I to speak of Trumps demise.
He hath brought forth the vacine
And many lives he did save
Did this in Trump seem obnoxious?
You all did see that on January 6th
Protesters marched on his behalf
I speak not to disprove what Schumer spoke,
But here I am to speak what I do know.