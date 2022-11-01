Letter: Political Hate

Our country is headed down the wrong path. With the latest attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and what happened to our very own Gabby, there is political Hate. Where this forms may be from the back and forth political advertising on all forms of media. The advertising from media outlets portrays digging up dirt on each other. Isn't that a form of hate crime? Misleading words, putting each other down is persuading people to join their views. Cult? Get rid of the hate misleading views from all media forms. Don't feed on it!