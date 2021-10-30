 Skip to main content
Letter: Political Heroes
Letter: Political Heroes

Re: the Oct. 28 letter "Why isn't Sen. Ky rsten Si nema a hero?."

A letter writer asks, “Wondering why (Kyrsten Sinema) isn’t also a hero? I hope I can explain it to you.

I don’t recall Jeff Flake going against party policy, except when he turned tail and ran.

John McCain became cognitively altered (I’m qualified to say) but he understood the plight of Americans without healthcare coverage.

John Roberts understands our legislative process (leading to his vote in favor of Obamacare).

Kyrsten Sinema got my vote but not now. The stakes are too high.

She is allowing Republicans to obstruct progress by supporting the filibuster (a device to subvert legislation). She is a friend to billionaires and, by extension, a shortsighted climate criminal. Isn't it evident that the cost of climate mitigation will be much lower than the cost of repeated natural disasters?

Apparently Sinema has at times supported climate mitigation efforts, maybe she thinks money grows on trees?

Gaye Adams

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

