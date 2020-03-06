Letter: Political Hit Pieces

It's political season and hit pieces are appearing on the opinion page lacking facts and containing outright lies. The Heritage Foundation piece on the Canadian Health care system is an example. It emulates the Russian planted articles on social media by containing no verifiable facts and some outright lies. Even as opinion there should be some justification of the authors expertise on the subject. Canadians themselves know the facts in this case, not some Heritage US pundit. If one talks to Canadians ,as I have, and as many Canadian letter writers have pointed out, there is widespread positive support for their system. Political hit pieces make it difficult to make practical voting decisions. One way to help is to follow up such a half-page opinion with a subsequent half-page collection of letters dissenting or agreeing with it by the people affected, which contain verifiable facts and experience.
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.