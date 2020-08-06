Letter: Political Issues, not personalities

LETS VOTE ON ISSUES, not Personalities
As a registered independent (pseudo-conservative) I am neither
a Trump lover or a Biden hater. Presidential personalities
have no bearing. I try to vote on issues. I
am against the killing of babies, defunding our police
racism,illegal immigration, the death penalty, higher taxes, a weak military, a
welfare state, socialism, riots and
violence. Yes I am for letting babies live, religious freedom, supporting
our police, thoughtful police reform, reasonable border control, pro DACA, compassionate immigration, a strong military, and term limitations.
Issues are all that should matter.
Thomas McGorray
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
