Letter: Political Issues, not personalities
Letter: Political Issues, not personalities

LETS VOTE ON ISSUES, not Personalities

As a registered independent (pseudo-conservative) I am neither

a Trump lover or a Biden hater. Presidential personalities

have no bearing. I try to vote on issues. I

am against the killing of babies, defunding our police

racism,illegal immigration, the death penalty, higher taxes, a weak military, a

welfare state, socialism, riots and

violence. Yes I am for letting babies live, religious freedom, supporting

our police, thoughtful police reform, reasonable border control, pro DACA, compassionate immigration, a strong military, and term limitations.

Issues are all that should matter.

Thomas McGorray

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

