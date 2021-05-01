Letter: POLITICAL JUSTICE

It appears how the justice system treats you maybe influenced by your
politics.
We saw on TV a full SWAT team with tactical gear, helicopters
and boats arrest a white collar criminal as though he was a dangerous drug
kingpin or international terrorist.
We see UNARMED individuals responsible for the
riot at the capitol being held without bail while those accused of assault
with a deadly weapon released with no bail.
An unarmed woman shot by police for trespass. The DOJ stating there
would be no grand jury investigating the case nor the officer's identity
revealed.
Now the FBI states the shooting at the ball field
targeting Republican law makers was not an act of domestic terrorism but a
case of mental illness, suicide by cop even though he fired 136 rounds.
When
people are treated differently because of their political beliefs, we have
no justice system. I pray that this situation is rectified before it is