Letter: POLITICAL JUSTICE
It appears how the justice system treats you maybe influenced by your

politics.

We saw on TV a full SWAT team with tactical gear, helicopters

and boats arrest a white collar criminal as though he was a dangerous drug

kingpin or international terrorist.

We see UNARMED individuals responsible for the

riot at the capitol being held without bail while those accused of assault

with a deadly weapon released with no bail.

An unarmed woman shot by police for trespass. The DOJ stating there

would be no grand jury investigating the case nor the officer's identity

revealed.

Now the FBI states the shooting at the ball field

targeting Republican law makers was not an act of domestic terrorism but a

case of mental illness, suicide by cop even though he fired 136 rounds.

When

people are treated differently because of their political beliefs, we have

no justice system. I pray that this situation is rectified before it is

too late.

Thomas McGorray

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

