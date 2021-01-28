Letter: Political Mob Violence needs a specific date.

Why did we have violence on confirmation day but not on our last election day? Because political mobs usually evolve out of political rallies which have to be organized. An organized rally requires a specific reason, time, date and location. Mobs forming on an election day are less likely because it does not have those elements.
In our last election, Pro trump supporters did not know on election day if or when Trump might win. There would be less reason to be angry if Trump won or had significant leads.
In the days that followed there were rallies where counting continued and Trump was behind. Now there was a reason, time, date and location. In 2000, a large rally/mob attacked a recount site in Miami, Florida. 2000. Several people were trampled. Fortunately no one died.
The organized rally/mob attack at the US capital had all the key elements: a specific reason, location, date, and time. Unfortunately, there was an addition element, the target was not adequately protected.
Jonpaul Barrabee
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.