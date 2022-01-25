 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Political Parties Allegiance
When I registered to vote in the 1960's I don't remember being a tattoo either on my back side or on my forehead saying I belonged and gave allegiance only to a specific political party. When I joined the military, I pledged allegiance to the U.S. and the same pledge is taken by Senators and Representatives regardless of party affiliation. I was taught to vote for the best candidate that would help America. Not the Democrat or Republican Party. Political leaders in the past use to work together for the good of all. People are upset about Republicans changing voting laws, but they push a voting law that appears to be written only by the Democratic Party. Why do we need a holiday to vote which is a civic duty? Who got a day off for jury duty? Having a holiday does not mean mor people will vote.

I want my representatives to vote for America not a political party.

Al Wiruth

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

