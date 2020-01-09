Letter: Political Partisanship of our Values
Letter: Political Partisanship of our Values

The political partisanship of our values risks the destruction of our country. What is at stake is power and control. The maintenance of that power becomes increasingly focused on determining or deciding. Keeping power can be maintained only by exaggerating and praising our position while denigrating or demonizing that of opposing positions. It tempts us to decide issues by majority vote rather than consensus or two-thirds vote. It focuses upon division rather than unity while it keeps our eyes on the present and ignores our tradition with fake lip service. Consider “assassination” for example. It is not a value found in our Constitution or Bill of Rights; it was not the topic in the Federalist papers or writings of the Founding Fathers of this nation. Assassination is murder acceptable as a value only by desperate people who are blinded by partisanship to keep power and control.

Art Espelage

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

