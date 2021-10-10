 Skip to main content
Letter: Political Pressure
Letter: Political Pressure

Remember back when Martha McSally's office hung up on you if you tried to express any opinion other than in lock step with hers? Remember when she called a reporter a "political hack" because he dared to ask her a question on her position? And the fund raisers were invitation only? Apparently, the current and former AZ Senator share a distain for their constituents. So I propose we flood Ms. Sinema's phones, social media and email with our opinion of her conduct. And it would be even better if AZ newspapers stopped reporting on Ms. Sinema's self aggrandizements until such time as she deigns to inform us of her positions on the many difficult issues we sent her to Washington to handle.

If you want to know Mark Kelly's position on an issue, just ask.

Virginia Gethmann

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

