Letter: political satire

Guess we're all familiar with the phrase you could just feel the tension in the air. This is an exploration to find out if and how our lives interrelate with world affairs. And that contends they are led in the same manner. Our beliefs were once based on faith in others. But we still always wondered what those guys were up to. But we did trust them enough that we didn't think they'd come up and try to kill us (although I'm not sure about you.) This has pretty much been removed from our lives. We all must face this type of stuff from our own ongoing crisis up to the next impending world chaos every day. I think it's only natural for us to fall apart now and then. Not from the stars or ourselves. We just simply have too many options for anything to be firm or ever get accomplished. But at the end of our day the important thing is we had fun.
Damon Miller
Midtown
