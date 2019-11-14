It is time to end the impeachment political soap opera in Washington DC, which is more entertaining than any episode
of the West Wing, but destructive to our country. All the best brains and talents of our elected officials are being
wasted on this theater. Even our foreign enemies will be embolden seeing this distraction. Let the people decide in the coming election, if one phone call or a disproved Russian conspiracy theory are enough to remove an elected president.
Stop this impeachment now and so our senators, representatives, and all government employees focus on helping our citizens improve their lives.
ken smalley
Midtown
