 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Political theater

  • Comments

I agree with a recent letter that Joe Biden is simply doing the job for which he was hired. Not sexy nor even breathtakingly interesting but he and his cabinet are just doing their jobs and making some much needed progress against formidable resistance.

We hire our political leaders to make our lives and our world better. We hire them to actually DO something to address the many difficult issues that our country faces. But we are not getting our money's worth from a major number of them as they are too busy trying to generate "news" about themselves so they can get reelected in order to not do anything for another 4 years. Our fault, as they keep succeeding with that playbook.

We are at a crossroads in our country. Who do we want to be, ruled by a dictator as is North Korea, Russia, China, or Hungry, or a sometimes boring and imperfect democracy?

Vote like your life depends on it.

People are also reading…

Gini Gethmann

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News