Letter: Political theater

I agree with a recent letter that Joe Biden is simply doing the job for which he was hired. Not sexy nor even breathtakingly interesting but he and his cabinet are just doing their jobs and making some much needed progress against formidable resistance.

We hire our political leaders to make our lives and our world better. We hire them to actually DO something to address the many difficult issues that our country faces. But we are not getting our money's worth from a major number of them as they are too busy trying to generate "news" about themselves so they can get reelected in order to not do anything for another 4 years. Our fault, as they keep succeeding with that playbook.