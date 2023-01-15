Letter: Political Theater

As I author this, the curtain has dropped on one of the worst political theater productions ever forced on the American audience. Fourteen rounds of voting for a Speaker of the House and Republicans can’t remember their role: “Serve the interests of our Nation”. America’s interests held hostage by a few opportunistic primadonnas.
How ironic that the poster child of the now vanishing Grand Old Party, Ronald Regan and an actor by trade, would probably leave his theater seat in head shaking disgust.
Voters often have short memories but they will remember a bad performance.
Mike Cravens
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.