For some reason, there was a coup to impeach Donald Trump even before he was sworn into office. I have never seen so much hatred and division in this country in all of my seventy years. I am proud to have served my country in the army during the Viet Nam era. I love America.
When I was young, in the 1960s and 1970s, we of course all had our differing political viewpoints. That is what makes America great. But there was not the hatred and unacceptance of others political preferences as there is in 2019.
I have always accepted the results of our presidential elections, even if the candidate that I voted for lost. Whoever won the election was my president and I supported him as the leader of the United States.
I pray we can put our political differences aside and realize what we were given by grace.
Bruce Dahl
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.