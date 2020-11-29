Letter: political unity

There is a tremendous opportunity for Donald Trump to make a true place for himself in history.
He could ask the 74 million supporters who voted for him in the 2020 presidential election to work with the 80 million who did not, in the true spirit of creating the most amazing country in the world.
There are critical tasks ahead: taming the virus (and saving lives!); revitalizing the economy and employment opportunities; making health care available and accessible to all; creating a safer, healthier climate; and most of all, signaling to people of all kinds that they are welcome, and essential, to our success.
As an accomplished developer, he could truly contribute to the further development of our nation.
Imagine, instead of tearing one another down, we could build each other up, to the benefit of all.
So many millions of people would be so grateful, and could learn more about what true heroes look like.
Kathryn Reed
Northwest side
