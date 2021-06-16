Letter: Political violence

In 2020, numerous cities in the U.S. were afflicted with less symbolic but more damaging and deadly violence than was caused on Jan. 6 by supporters of Donald Trump. The anarchy that included looting, vandalism, arson, beatings and murder was not only downplayed but tacitly encouraged by prominent members of the Democratic Party. Both the violence on Jan. 6 and during 2020 was terrible and a menace to law and order and good government. If we continue to treat Republicans or Democrats as more responsible or even solely responsible for political violence, all it can do is create more discord and disunity in the media, our government and our Country.
Douglas R. Holm
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.