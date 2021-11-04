 Skip to main content
Letter: political violence
Letter: political violence

Re: the Oct. 31 article "Threat of political violence simmers."

Three cheers for Tim Steller's superb editorial in Sunday's Star, with its plea for tolerance, moderation and humanity. Some time ago I wrote a letter to the Star asking our Republican brethren how far they were willing to go down the dark road that Donald Trump was leading them. Evidently for some of them, to insurrection, murder and madness. Mr. Trump's serious allegations of vote fraud, which he used to instigate the January 6 attack on Congress, were not valid. And after Cyber Ninjas - hired by the Legislature for their stated bias - still found Mr. Biden won, Mr. Trump told followers the opposite. Mr. Trump is following a pattern well established by dictators and demagogues: if you repeat a lie long enough and loud enough, people will believe it. His followers think they are saving the country, They are not. They are destroying it.

Abraham R. Byrd III

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

