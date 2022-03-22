 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: POLITICAL WEAKNESS
  • Comments

2 Simple Questions and look forward to reading a response: 1. Why is Joe Biden so controlled by the far-left Green New Deal Democrats'? 2. Why is Joe Biden so weak? Looking forward to seeing the responses.

Walt Johnson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

