Letter: Political yard signs
Letter: Political yard signs

I am sometimes told that my political yard signs won’t change anyone’s mind about voting for my candidate if they already support the other candidate. They are right. But political yard signs say a lot about the person displaying them. I am dismayed that so many yard signs in my neighborhood support a candidate who lies incessantly, who is corrupt, a racist, a misogynist, and worse. Whether unwittingly or not, those character flaws reflect back to the values of those who support him and accept these characteristics in a leader. Tell me how I can possibly think otherwise.

Madelaine Salas

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

