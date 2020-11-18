Letter: Political

I Miss America:
What ever happened to the America where people agreed to disagree. The America where politicians worked together for the betterment of all. There was a time when even politicians cared what became of their constituents needs, instead of their own bank accounts and future health care needs. Whatever happened to Integrity, ethics, and, morality. I will tell you what happened. We became what Andy Warhol predicted. A society that only cares about its 15 minutes of fame. A society that only cares about me, instead of us. A society that believes lies over the truth, and we cannot blame anybody but ourselves for this because we let it happen. Think about this real hard. Let's not allow this type of thinking to continue.
Don Lodico
Foothills
