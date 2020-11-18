 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Political
View Comments

Letter: Political

I Miss America:

What ever happened to the America where people agreed to disagree. The America where politicians worked together for the betterment of all. There was a time when even politicians cared what became of their constituents needs, instead of their own bank accounts and future health care needs. Whatever happened to Integrity, ethics, and, morality. I will tell you what happened. We became what Andy Warhol predicted. A society that only cares about its 15 minutes of fame. A society that only cares about me, instead of us. A society that believes lies over the truth, and we cannot blame anybody but ourselves for this because we let it happen. Think about this real hard. Let's not allow this type of thinking to continue.

Don Lodico

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News