Letter: Political

America has survived four years of chaotic administration under Trump's rule. Democracy has survived!
Inspiring and positive messages by President Biden and Vice President Harris and gave us hope and made us proud to be Americans. Americans have spoken.
Donald Trump, your form of a autocratic style of government as a would be dictator is dead. Your accusations of voter fraud id baseless. Get over it, you have lost. You have been the greatest threat to our constitution , the rule of law and democracy. You have failed America in so many ways. Your failure to keep America safe is most alarming by doing nothing to prevent the spread of corona-virus now over 10,000,000 cases and approaching 240,000 deaths. You have blood on your hands. This is a dereliction of duty. You have been unfit to be president of the USA. You are here by fired and don't ever come back.
Herman Klap
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
